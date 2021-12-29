Celebrity deaths in 2021: From Prince Philip to Sarah Harding, here are the famous people who passed away this year.

Celebrity deaths in 2021: From Prince Philip to Sarah Harding, here are the famous people who died this year.

Captain Sir Tom Moore, Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu, and British comedian Sean Lock all died in 2021.

As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc around the world, 2021 has been a year of painful goodbyes for many people.

We also said our goodbyes to a number of notable figures from the worlds of entertainment, politics, sport, and royalty this year.

We take a look at the famous people who died this year, both young and old.

Larry King, the host of a popular US talk show, died on January 23rd at the age of 87, after a month in the hospital with Covid-19.

Several US presidents, Vladimir Putin, Marlon Brando, and OJ Simpson were among the 30,000 people interviewed by the television and radio legend over the course of his six-decade career.

Albert Roux, a French chef and restaurateur, died on January 4th, at the age of 85.

After opening Le Gavroche in London in 1967, he and his brother Michel became well-known in the food world.

It was the first restaurant in the United Kingdom to be awarded three Michelin stars.

Gerry Marsden, from the band Gerry and the Pacemakers, died in January 2021 at the age of 78.

The band was a part of the Beatles’ Merseybeat movement, and their songs Ferry Cross the Mersey and You’ll Never Walk Alone were both hits.

In January, Cicely Tyson, Tanya Roberts, a former Bond girl, and Phil Spector, a disgraced music producer, all left.

Captain Sir Tom Moore, a lockdown legend and national hero, died on February 2nd, 2020, at the age of 100.

By walking lengths of his garden, the retired British Army officer raised more than £30 million for NHS Charities Together and became a symbol of perseverance during the pandemic.

The Queen knighted him in July 2020.

Johnny Biggs, who starred in Coronation Street for over 30 years as Mike Baldwin, died on February 28th at the age of 85.

Christopher Plummer, the American actor best known for his role as Captain von Trapp in the film The Sound of Music, died in the same month.

