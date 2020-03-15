Celebs Go Dating’s Olivia Bentley terrified wig will fly off after losing hair

Made in Chelsea cast member Olivia Bentley explained she constantly wears sunglasses on top of her head to keep her wig in place after losing her hair at 16 to alopecia

Celebs Go Dating star Olivia Bentley has been very open about her struggles with alopecia, explaining to one of her dates on the show that a contraceptive pill made her lose her hair when she was 16.

She told her hunky date that she was wearing a wig, and he reacted in complete disbelief – but Olivia says her hair piece is something she’s always worrying about.

The blonde beauty said: “When the wind blows and there’s no hair on the back of my head I always think, what the hell do people think is going on?

“And when I’m kissing a bloke and he puts his hand down the back of my head, I always wonder what the f*** do they think that is?”

The 24-year-old has come up with a way to try and keep everything in place, though people tell her that it’s “weird”.

She explained to the Sun Online: “I’ve noticed watching Celebs Go Dating back that I have sunglasses on top of my head all the time and people comment on that saying it’s really weird.

“But it’s only because when it’s really windy I’m worried the wig will f***ing fly off. I’m using the sunglasses to hold it down.”

Olivia opened up about her hair loss after agents asked her to talk about something more personal, rather than just joking around.

The reality starlet said she used to feel “ugly” and “un-girly” when she first started losing her hair, but wants people to look at her and think it’s “so normal”.

Fans will see if Olivia managed to find love next week when the Celebs Go Dating series finale airs.

Though, seeing as she’s been linked to co-star Josh Ritchie and TOWIE’s Pete Wicks recently, it seems she’ll have her pick of the boys whatever happens.

She has, however, denied being anything more than friends with her fellow reality stars.

Maybe after failed romances with Made in Chelsea stars, she’s been scared away from television boyfriends.

Celebs Go Dating continues Sunday night at 9pm on E4