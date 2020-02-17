Celeste Barber is slammed for ‘screaming’ at Fire Fight Australia charity concert

Celeste Barber has been criticised for her over-the-top performance at the Fire Fight Australia charity concert after ‘screeching on stage’ and ridiculing guests with bad seats.

The comedian, 37, was chosen to host the internationally televised event on Sunday after raising $52million for Australia’s rural firefighters through a campaign on Facebook.

But viewers were left unimpressed with her presence on stage, with many calling her ‘loud’ and ‘obnoxious’ and urging her to tone it down.

‘Celeste Barber was great for raising all the money and has my respect, but for f***’s sake take it down a couple notches please,’ one person tweeted.

Did you enjoy Celeste Barber’s performance?

‘Does Celeste Barber not know her microphone is on? WHY IS SHE SCREAMING!!’, one woman said.

‘Who the hell is Celeste Barber apart from loud and obnoxious?’ added another.

One Twitter user joked that Barber would be ‘more hated than Scomo’ by the end of the telecast.

Barber was also slammed for taking aim at guests who had seats at the back of the venue, saying ‘your seats suck’ and criticising those watching from home.

‘Why is Celeste Barber having a go at punters at the back of the venue? Err they paid for those seats,’ a viewer said.

‘And at the start of the show: ‘Hello to those of you at home too lazy to buy tickets’ Those people will most likely be donating via phone.’

Earlier, Barber took a swipe at the Australian Government while opening the fundraiser concert, criticising its response to the devastating bushfire season.

Taking the stage in the early afternoon Celeste welcomed the crowd to the event, which features a stellar line up of local and intentional artists including Olivia Newton-John, Queen with Adam Lambert and Alice Cooper.

‘Man, it has been such a hectic time, hasn’t it? Oh my god,’ said Celeste, referring to the horror bushfires which have plagued Australia since October last year.

‘And as Aussies, we band together because we have to look after each other because it turns out people at the top don’t,’ she said.

‘So, we need to look after each other,’ she continued as the crowd erupted into cheers.

While some viewers have been criticizing Ms Barber, others have been defending her for raising $52million.

‘Celeste Barber has raised over $52m this bushfire season, she could yell into this and I’d still cheer her on,’ one user wrote on Twitter.

‘I see trolls and bot-accounts are coming for Celeste Barber. I guess this is what happens when a female celebrity dares to try and fill in the gaps of systemic underfunding and budget-cutting and then has to deal with the ‘fallout’ of a generous community,’ another wrote.

‘Gotta love Celeste Barber. A beautiful woman of absolute substance,’ another woman wrote.

‘I laughed and cried when Celeste galloped across the stage on her broom. Fire Fight Australia will begin the healing phase for Australia.’

‘Celeste Barber should host most events,’ another tweeted.

The comedian took to the stage in a short, figure-hugging top and skirt with a black denim jacket emblazoned with the slogan: ‘Always was, always will be’.

The popular slogan has increasingly gained recognition in Australia over the last several years to campaign for increased recognition of Aboriginal sovereignty.

Less than 24 hours after tickets for the concert were released, promoters TEG Live confirmed that all the 70,000 tickets, which cost between $70 and $100, were sold out.

The ticket profits will go to several organisations assisting those affected by the recent bushfires including fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

All funds raised via Fire Fight Australia’s website will go directly to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.