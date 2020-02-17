Celeste Barber takes a swipe at the government at Fire Fight Australia concert 

Celeste Barber has taken a savage swipe at the Australian Government while opening the Fire Fight Australia 2020 fundraiser concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday.

Taking the stage in the early afternoon Celeste welcomed the crowd to the event, which features a stellar line up of local and intentional artists including Olivia Newton-John, Queen with Adam Lambert and Alice Cooper.

‘Man, it has been such a hectic time, hasn’t it? Oh my god,’ said Celeste, referring to the horror bushfires which have plagued Australia since October last year.

‘And as Aussies, we band together because we have to look after each other because it turns out people at the top don’t,’ she said.

‘So, we need to look after each other,’ she continued as the crowd erupted into cheers.

The comedian took to the stage in a short, figure-hugging top and skirt with a black denim jacket emblazoned with the slogan: ‘Always was, always will be’.

The popular slogan has increasingly gained recognition in Australia over the last several years to campaign for increased recognition of Aboriginal sovereignty.

Celeste was chosen to host the internationally televised event after she raised a staggering $52million for Australia’s rural firefighters through a campaign on Facebook.

The event features other well-known artists including 5 Seconds of Summer, Michael Buble, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Illy, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Jessica Mauboy and k.d. lang.

Less than 24 hours after tickets for the concert were released, promoters TEG Live confirmed that all the 70,000 tickets, which cost between $70 and $100, were sold out.

The ticket profits will go to several organisations assisting those affected by the recent bushfires including fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

All funds raised via Fire Fight Australia’s website will go directly to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.