Celtic boss Neil Lennon gives Jeremie Frimpong injury update after Kilmarnock worry

Jeremie Frimpong was stretchered off late on in Celtic’s win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has given a positive update on Jeremie Frimpong after the defender was stretchered off in the win at Kilmarnock.

It was initially feared that Frimpong may have suffered a serious knee injury after going down from a strong challenge from Alan Power.

There was long stoppage as he received treatment just four minutes before the end of the game before he was taken off.

The Hoops did at least come any from Rugby Park with a 3-1 win after goals from Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien.

But after an initial assessment Lennon revealed he has not suffered a fracture and is hopeful he will back in action at the weekend.

He told Sky Sports: “We just assessed him there, hopefully it’s just a bit of bruising.

“I don’t think there is a fracture there at the minute.

“We’ll see how it reacts tomorrow.

“It’s a heavy challenge and he was caught on the follow through.

“So we will have to assess him over the next couple of days and hopefully he’ll be OK for the weekend.”

The 19-year-old Dutchman is starting to shine at Celtic Park since his move from Manchester City in September.

He has made 14 appearances for the Scottish champions so far in all competitions, scoring two goals.

The win for Lennon’s men made sure they kept up pace with Rangers after their win at home to St Mirren.

Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership but Steven Gerrard’s team have a game in hand.

It is looking increasingly likely that both teams will be neck and neck for the remainder of the season.

Rangers are desperate to prevent their Old Firm rivals from equaling a Scottish record nine successive league titles.