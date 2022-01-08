Celtic have turned down a transfer bid from Udinese for Stephen Welsh, despite the Italian club’s interest in the Scotland Under-21 international.

Celtic turn down a transfer request from Udinese for Stephen Welsh, despite the Italian club’s interest in the Scotland Under-21 international.

The Parkhead side has a contract with the 21-year-old centre-back until 2025.

Celtic have turned down a bid from Udinese in Italy for Stephen Welsh.

The Serie A club wanted to sign the 21-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

Udinese wanted to include a buy-back clause in the contract, but the Hoops prefer to keep Welsh.

Under Ange Postecoglou, the Scotland under-21 international isn’t first choice, but he serves as a backup.

Welsh recently extended his four-year contract with his boyhood club until 2025.

Although it is unclear whether Udinese will return with a better offer, Parkhead manager Postecoglou does not anticipate a busy January transfer window.

“We’re not too busy,” he said on Celtic TV, “but we’ve got to stay agile through this period.”

“A couple of players have gone out on loan, which I think is also important.”

“So, we’re looking at the squad all the time, and we’ll make sure that whatever we need – if it’s available – we bring in during the January window.”

“With the current squad, we’ll make sure we keep developing our footballers.”

“I don’t expect it to be too hectic, but we’ll stay alert and make sure we’ll be able to move if the right opportunity arises, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.”