Celtic ‘reject Odsonne Edouard transfer approach’ from Monaco

AS Monaco have had a bid rejected by Celtic for their star striker Odsonne Edouard

Defending Scottish champions Celtic have reportedly had to ward off advances from Monaco for their top scorer Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard has netted 19 goals in all competitions for Neil Lennon’s side this month and has been linked with a move back to his native France.

According to Get French Football News, Monaco made an approach for the ex-PSG man over the weekend but were firmly rebuffed by Celtic.

The Hoops are not prepared to let Edouard leave this month, with the forward a key part of their attempts to ward off a title challenge from Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Speaking earlier this month, Lennon outlined just how important Edouard is to his side, saying: “Odsonne is hugely important. He is an outstanding footballer – almost talismanic.

“He is up there with some of the best we’ve had over the last 20 years. Odsonne made a huge impact and we are delighted with that.

“Odsonne is playing better than ever and I’m delighted with that goal tally.”

When Edouard himself was asked about his future back in September, he claimed he was in no hurry to leave Celtic.

“Each player has his own career, his own path,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, at the moment I am here and I’ve got a long contract — I’m really enjoying what I’m doing.

“I just want to keep making sure I enjoy playing for Celtic and then we’ll see what happens. But there is no plan, if you like.

“Of course, you do pay attention — because it’s a sign that you’re playing well. That’s important. But at the moment I’m 100 per cent focused on Celtic.

“There is a long season ahead so the priority has to be that you concentrate on what you do now, not what may happen in the future.”