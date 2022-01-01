Celtic v Rangers is in danger of being postponed for a second time, as an SPFL rule could be invoked.

Celtic v Rangers is in danger of being postponed for the second time, as an SPFL rule could be invoked.

International call-ups may force the Old Firm match to be rescheduled after being postponed from January 2nd.

The Old Firm’s second meeting of the season could be postponed once more.

Celtic will host Rangers on Wednesday, February 2nd, after the original match date of January 2nd was pushed back.

After the Scottish Government imposed a 500-fan limit on matches, the Scottish Premiership winter break was moved forward.

However, depending on international call-ups, the game could be rescheduled.

If three or more first-team players are unavailable due to being away from the country, league rules allow clubs to request a postponement.

Following the Hogmanay triple transfer swoop in which Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi, and Daizen Maeda all signed, Celtic now have four Japanese internationals in their squad.

In the coming days, they’ll join fellow countryman Kyogo Furuhashi in Glasgow.

All four players, however, could be called up to Japan’s squad for games against Saudi Arabia and China.

Covid’s current travel restrictions in and out of Japan may force them to remain in Scotland.

However, with Tom Rogic likely to be away with Australia, Ange Postecoglou may find himself without five of his best players for the season’s biggest game, and may be justified in requesting a postponement.

Gio van Bronckhorst might be missing a few of his regulars as well.

If Nigeria advances to the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun will not be available.