Celtic will win title tonight with victory and Rangers defeat, says Charlie Nicholas

Celtic could have nine titles in a row wrapped up if Rangers slip up again in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic sit seven points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race after Steve Gerrard’s side started to struggle after the winter break.

The Light Blues have lost and drawn in their last three fixtures having gone two points behind with a game in hand after their Old Firm victory in December.

Former Hoops striker Charlie Nicholas has now given his thoughts on Rangers’ crucial clash against Hibernian on Wednesday, and why it could signify the end of the title race.

He wrote in his Daily Star Scotland column: “Celtic could effectively have nine-in-a-row wrapped up.

“If they win at Motherwell and Rangers lose to Hibs at Ibrox then it is over.

“Steven Gerrard’s side won’t make up a 10-point gap even with a game in hand and two Old Firm clashes still to go. It is now as clear cut as that.

“Celtic were bog-standard average at Hamilton but still got the job done and took advantage of Rangers’ slip against Aberdeen.

“That is because Celtic have that mental edge. They are winners and know how to get the job done.”

Gerrard has been open about his side’s shortcomings in recent weeks, warning them that they need to improve.

“As a whole there wasn’t too much wrong with the performance. We threw everything we had at it,” he after the draw against Aberdeen.

“I think we are missing a spark in the final third. Not just today – over the four games since we have come back from the winter break.

“There’s a few people around the squad who are capable of finding that spark. They need to come with us.”

Former Celtic midfielder Shaun Maloney has also given his thoughts on the race for top spot, with Rangers having failed to win the title since 2011.

He said: “Time will tell about how recent results will impact the title race but history tells us that there will be plenty of moments like these again in the remainder of the season.

“We will see how Rangers come back from these results but previously they’ve come back really strongly after these type of results.

“It’s been the same with Celtic and I believe as the season continues to pan out, it’s still going to be really tight.

“Celtic look to have really strong attacking options where they can change one, two or three players and still carry a real goalscoring threat.”