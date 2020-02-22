Celtics G Walker (knee) to sit out Friday game

Celtics All-Star point guard Kemba Walker will miss Boston’s Friday home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left knee soreness.

Boston coach Brad Stevens said Walker has been dealing with pain in the knee all season. Walker underwent surgeries on his left knee in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Walker, 29, played 29 minutes and scored 23 points Sunday in the All-Star Game, but the time off afterward didn’t help alleviate the soreness.

Stevens said he didn’t feel the All-Star Game minutes had an effect on Walker’s pain level.

“We’ve managed that for the last month and a half,” Stevens said of Walker’s knee. “We’re going to have to continue to manage it.”

The Friday contest will be the ninth that Walker has missed this season. He didn’t miss a single game for the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Walker, a four-time All-Star, is averaging 21.8 points and five assists this season.

