Central African president-elect Touadera is sworn in

BANGUI, March 30 (Xinhua) — Re-elected President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera was sworn in at the National Assembly in the capital Bangui Tuesday for his second term of five years.

In his inauguration speech, Touadera declared zero impunity for crimes committed by armed groups, so the Central African people can live in peace and security. The construction of a more inclusive society and a more open economy is also important goal of his new term, he said.

Touadera was re-elected in the first round of presidential election with 53.16 percent of the vote in December 2020. The ballot was seriously disrupted by armed groups who joined forces to launch an offensive against the central government. As a result, nearly two-thirds of the registered voters were unable to vote.

To fight the rebellion, the government declared a state of emergency in January and then extended it until August. In recent weeks, the Central African army and its Russian and Rwandan allies have succeeded in retaking several towns occupied by armed groups. Enditem