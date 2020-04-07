Central African Republic: French soldier found dead in his room

The circumstances of his death are still unknown. Warrant Officer Jean-Bernard Russon was found lifeless on Sunday in his room in M’Poko camp near Bangui airport in the Central African Republic.

“The causes of death are not known and a gendarmerie investigation, led by the provost, has been carried out to establish the circumstances of his death,” said the Chief of the Defense Staff.

In the Central African Republic since November 2019 as head of the ammunition depot of the operational support detachment, Jean-Bernard Russon was a seasoned and appreciated soldier.

Under the flags for more than twelve years

“All my thoughts go out to the family, relatives and brothers in arms of Warrant Officer Jean-Bernard Russon, who died in the M’Poko camp in the Central African Republic,” said the Chief of Staff. of armies, General François Lecointre.

Jean-Bernard Russon signed up on September 1, 2007 as a student non-commissioned officer at Saint-Maixent-l’École. Appointed sergeant on January 1, 2008, he had continued his training as a pyrotechnician in Bourges (Cher). His missions took him from Burkina Faso to Djibouti via Lebanon or Iraq, where he took part in Operation Chammal.

