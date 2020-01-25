Central American migrants ford river to enter S. Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of Central American migrants early Thursday crossed the shallow Suchiate River separating Guatemala and southern Mexico on their northward trek to the United States.

Local media said the migrants, who had gathered in the Guatemalan city of Tecun Uman, walked across unimpeded just past 6 a.m. local time (12:00 GMT), entering Ciudad Hidalgo, in Mexico’s southeastern Chiapas state.

Earlier in the week, members of Mexico’s National Guard deployed along the riverbanks prevented most of the migrants from rushing the border.

This time, the migrants formed a column and continued on foot toward Tapachula, the next town along the migrant route, as media outlets broadcast their advance.

Authorities were monitoring the caravan’s progress and offering aid to those who needed it, a Chiapas state Civil Protection delegate, Julio Cesar Cueto, told local daily Diario del Sur.

Given the high temperatures of between 35 and 37 degrees Celcius, migrants were offered drinking water and attention in case they needed to rest, he said.

“We know about this migrant caravan that is coming through. They crossed the border irregularly. And in regard to humanitarian aid, we have ambulances and Civil Protection personnel watching to see they don’t have some accident,” said Cueto.

The mostly Honduran migrants fleeing poverty and violence set out from northern Honduras last week and are demanding to be allowed to reach the U.S. border.

However, Mexican immigration authorities have explained that the law does not make allowances for the free passage of migrants simply because they are headed to another destination, and called on each migrant to apply for entry on an individual basis.

The National Immigration Institute (INM) issued a statement on Wednesday, saying agents had detained 2,100 undocumented migrants in one day at different points along the southern border.

Mexican daily Reforma reported some 200 National Guard troops were stationed farther along the migrant route, some 18 kilometers from Ciudad Hidalgo, in an apparent bid to prevent the migrants from advancing.