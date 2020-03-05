Central China province launches special high-speed trains for migrant workers

ZHENGZHOU, March 5 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Henan Province has launched special high-speed train services to help more than 12,000 migrant workers return to work, according to China Railway Zhengzhou Group Co., Ltd.

A total of 25 special high-speed trains to the Yangtze River Delta and other regions have been launched as of Thursday, the company said.

The company will launch at least one high-speed train for the migrant workers in each of the next three days to help them resume work.

A series of measures have been taken including the disinfection, ventilation and cleaning of the trains in advance, body temperature checks, and meal ordering services, said Li Guozhen, director of the disinfection department of the company’s disease control institute.