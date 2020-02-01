Central Coast couple Hayden Brindle and Shaylee Cheal are charged with importing steroids

A glamorous gym junkie and her heavily-tattooed boyfriend have been charged with importing steroids.

Nurse Shaylee Cheal, 24, and tradesman Hayden Brindle, 28, allegedly collected parcels that contained steroids from Erina Post Office on the NSW Central Coast at 12:40pm on Thursday.

Cheal cried as she successfully applied for conditional bail when she appeared at Gosford Local Court on Friday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Brindle remained silent during his hearing and did not apply for bail before he was formally refused it on the same day.

After an investigation into steroid supply by Brisbane Water Police, the Australian Border Force intercepted parcels that allegedly contained multiple types of steroids.

When the couple allegedly collected parcels from the post office on Thursday, police were waiting for them.

Brindle was immediately arrested, after which police seized steroids and MDMA while executing a search warrant at an apartment on Ghersi Avenue in Wamberal, east of Erina.

After the raid, Cheal was also arrested and taken to Gosford Police Station.

The nurse was charged with four counts of importing prohibited items and two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.

Meanwhile, Brindle was charged with five counts of import prohibited imports, two counts possessing or attempting to possess anabolic or androgenic steroidal agent and two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.

Before their arrests, Cheal and Brindle would share their sun-soaked lifestyle at the beach, pool and gym in photos posted to Instagram and Facebook.

The couple own a Staffordshire dog, which they would take for walks while wearing activewear to show off their toned and tattooed physiques.

According to their Facebook profiles, Cheal is a nurse while Brindle is the owner of Harbourside Flooring.

At court on Friday, Brindle was refused bail while Cheal was granted bail on the condition that she is forbidden to contact her boyfriend.

She is also required to stay at her mother’s Hamlym Terrace home, also on the Central Coast, and report to Wyong Police Station every Monday.

Brindle is set to reappear at Gosford Local Court next Friday, while his girlfriend will return on March 27.