Central Coast robberies: Masked bandits bungling through robberies in New South Wales

Masked robbers have been caught on camera bungling a series of burglaries across the New South Wales Central Coast.

The thieves targeted three separate service stations in the early hours of Tuesday morning, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage but leaving each largely empty-handed.

During the first at, they tried to ram their way inside the Starlight Power service station with a truck, but it was too tall to reach the shopfront.

In another at Lackmac Petroleum the thieves drove a ute through the shopfront, with one masked bandit tying a rope to an ATM inside and attempting to pull it away.

He twice slipped in the wreckage and the trio fled the scene empty-handed.

Shattered glass and thousands of dollars worth of snacks littered across the floor had to be cleaned up by staff the next day.

When the masked criminals targeted Starlite Power just up the road, they were more successful.

They smashed their way into the service station through an external toilet door.

They fled the scene with a sum of money, cigarettes and a bottle of coke from the fridge, according to 7 News.

Vikas Nassa from Starlite Power said he’s ‘still in shock’ and the incident has ‘made a big hole in his business’ after the service station was trashed.

‘Very angry, very frustrated. I want to kill them to be very frank. I don’t want to use this word but I really want to kill them,’ she said.

Each robbery was caught on CCTV cameras from each of the Central Coast stores.

Police say the robberies were also conducted using a number of stolen vehicles.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward.