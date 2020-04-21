Central gov’t firmly supports HK police arrest of 15 criminal suspects: spokesperson

File aerial photo shows the scenery on the both sides of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council called it a normal law enforcement action to maintain the rule of law, order and social justice in Hong Kong.

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) — A central government spokesperson on Tuesday expressed firm support for the arrest of 15 criminal suspects including Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and Martin Lee Chu-ming by Hong Kong police.

The U.S. and British governments and certain politicians have shown unusual concern about the arrest and hurried to make irresponsible remarks, the spokesperson noted.

They tried to embellish the suspects’ organization and planning of and participation in illegal assemblies in total disregard of the fact that illegal assemblies and processions had turned into extreme violence last year.

They overtly exculpated the suspects for law-breaking acts, slandered the legitimate law enforcement actions of the police as “politicized law enforcement,” and even openly asked the police to drop relevant charges and put political pressure on Hong Kong police and judiciary authorities under the pretext of the so-called “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a wanton trampling of human rights and the rule of law in Hong Kong, a blatant interference in the judicial independence and the high degree of autonomy of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs and sovereignty,” the spokesperson said. “It once again exposed the political plot of some U.S. and British forces to back anti-China plotters in Hong Kong.”

“We strongly condemn and firmly oppose it,” the spokesperson said.

Everyone is equal before the law and lawbreakers must be held accountable according to the law, the spokesperson said, vowing to unswervingly support strict law enforcement by Hong Kong police, support the judicial organs in Hong Kong in administering justice impartially, resolutely oppose any external interference in Hong Kong affairs in any form, and unswervingly safeguard national sovereignty, security, development interests and Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability. ■