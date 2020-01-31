Central gov’t supports Hong Kong, Macao to curb novel coronavirus spread

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China’s State Council on Tuesday voiced support for the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs) to curb the novel coronavirus spread.

Central authorities have paid high attention to the spread of the virus in Hong Kong and Macao, as well as the safety and health conditions of residents in the regions, said spokesperson Xu Luying.

The mainland has taken active steps to assist the SAR governments to prevent and control the spread, including arranging visits by Hong Kong and Macao experts to Wuhan, the hardest-hit city of the epidemic, and supporting and cooperating with the SAR governments in taking active prevention and control measures, according to Xu.

In addition, the mainland have also discussed with the SAR governments about other measures including suspending tourist visits by mainland people to the two regions, strengthening border quarantine measures, adjusting flights connecting the mainland and the two regions, and suspending railway traffic between the mainland and Hong Kong, Xu said.

Xu noted that the office will continue supporting the two regions’ governments to strengthen their coordination and communication with the mainland’s relevant departments and local governments, adding that all kinds of assistance will be provided to the regions to help them carry out scientific and targeted measures, curb the outbreak, step up monitoring, save infected patients in time, and safeguard the residents’ safety and health.