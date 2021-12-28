Central Pennsylvania has new owners.

Central Pennsylvania has a new owner.

A window coverings franchise in Lower Paxton Township has changed hands.

The Harrisburg-area Budget Blinds franchise, located at 4915 Jonestown Road, has been purchased by Mark Walsh and Michael Yan.

Shutters, blinds, draperies, shades, and window film are all available from Budget Blinds.

Additionally, the company offers free consultations, professional measuring, and installation services.

In the Harrisburg, Hershey, and Carlisle areas, the franchise offers shop-at-home services.

In a press release, Walsh stated, “Owning a company that helps transform and enhance a person’s home and life is a very rewarding job.”

Through its commercial division, BB Commercial Solutions, the Budget Blinds franchise also serves national and local commercial clients.

Mark Walsh and Michael Yan (from left to right)

The Harrisburg franchise first opened in 2005 and was purchased in October of that year.

1st.

Budget Blinds was established in 1992 and is part of the Home Franchise Concepts family of brands, which also includes Tailored Living and Concrete Craft.

In the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Budget Blinds has more than 1,140 franchise territories.

— Buzz in the Business

Daniel Urie can be followed on Twitter @DanielUrie2018 and liked on Facebook.