Central Pennsylvania has received up to 3 inches of snow.

Snowfall of up to 3 inches has been reported across central Pennsylvania.

After a morning of snow, sleet, and ice blanketed central Pennsylvania, many areas had received at least an inch of snow by mid-afternoon.

The highest observed totals, according to the National Weather Service, came from Altoona in Blair County, where 2.5 to 3 inches of snow were reported.

The NWS reported 2.5 inches of snow in Cumberland and McKean counties, respectively, in Newville and Mount Jewett.

Juniata County in Honey Grove was the only other area with 2 inches of snow, but Port Royal was close behind with 1.8 inches.

There was also 1.8 inches of snow in Huntingdon.

Parts of Adams and York counties received 1.5 inches or more of snow, while Lancaster, other parts of Cumberland, and Perry counties each received an inch.

As of 3:45 p.m., snowfall totals for Dauphin County, which was under a winter weather advisory, had yet to be reported.

After the snow, Monday’s storm brought sleet and ice to the region, with the NWS predicting a tenth of an inch of accumulated ice.

Several counties were under a National Weather Service advisory until 4 p.m., according to the NWS.

Despite the fact that many areas have been blanketed in snow and ice, overnight temperatures are expected to reach the high 30s.

As a result, it’s unclear how long the snow will last.

