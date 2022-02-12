Central Pennsylvania is expected to be outside of the snow line on Sunday, which could affect travel in the northeast.

Central Pennsylvania is likely to be outside the snow line, which could affect travel in the northeast on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Harrisburg area will experience a cold snap, but will miss out on the majority of the snow that could cause travel issues to the south by Sunday night.

After midnight on Friday, rain is possible, with the overnight low falling to around 43 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service as of Friday night, Saturday’s forecast calls for a mostly cloudy, warm day with a high near 50 degrees.

After midnight on Saturday, there’s a chance of rain and possibly snow, with the temperature dropping to around 28 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a chance of snow in the morning, followed by sunny skies and a high of 32 degrees.

Monday will be a cold, sunny day with a high of around 28 degrees.

The weather is expected to warm up a bit after that, with a sunny day and a high of around 37 degrees predicted for Tuesday.

The temperature is expected to reach the high 40s on Wednesday.

Thursday is expected to be rainy, with a high in the mid-50s.

A high of 53 is forecast for Friday, which will be partly sunny.

Meanwhile, a swath of snow is expected to hit the northeast on Saturday evening and Sunday, with up to six inches possible from Virginia to the Boston area.

According to AccuWeather maps as of Friday night, most of Pennsylvania will be impacted, but significant snowfall is expected to miss the city.