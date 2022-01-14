Central Pennsylvania is in for a winter weekend with several inches of snow and sub-zero wind chills.

Forecasters predict bitterly cold weather on Sunday and Monday, followed by several inches of snow and ice.

The National Weather Service predicts single-digit temperatures and a sub-zero wind chill Friday night into Saturday morning, but Saturday won’t be much warmer.

Sunshine is expected with highs in the low 20s, according to forecasters.

Forecasters predict that temperatures will reach the mid-20s on Sunday, with snow beginning to fall after 1 p.m.

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, 4–8 inches of snow is expected, according to AccuWeather.

The NWS predicts 3–7 inches of rain.

Between 9 and 11 p.m., up to a quarter inch of ice could form.

AccuWeather predicts a sunny Sunday.

Before 1 a.m., there may be snow and freezing rain.

Rain, snow, and freezing rain between 1–4 a.m. on Monday, then more rain and snow after 4 a.m.

Rain, snow, and freezing rain are all possible until 1 p.m.

The NWS reported on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees in the highs and 20 degrees in the lows next week, according to preliminary forecasts.

Today is the day

With a high near 39, it will be mostly sunny.

Tonight is a special occasion.

The low will be around 11 o’clock, and the sky will be mostly clear.

On Saturday,

With a high near 21, the weather will be partly sunny.

Saturday evening

With a low of around 7, the sky will be partly cloudy.

Today is Sunday.

A high near 26°F will be partly sunny.

There is a 50% chance of rain.

Sunday Evening

The low will be around 23 degrees.

There is a 100% chance of precipitation.