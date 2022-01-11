Central Pennsylvania will be hit by an unbearable cold for the rest of the week, if not longer.

For the rest of the week, and possibly longer, a bitter cold grips central Pennsylvania.

The weather in central Pennsylvania this week may have some residents wishing they lived somewhere warm all year.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 20s.

Lows will drop into the teens on several nights this week, according to forecasters.

Despite forecasters’ predictions that temperatures could reach the low 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop back into the low 30s by Friday.

Forecasters predict another low-twenty-degree day on Saturday.

There’s a chance of snow showers overnight, but the majority of Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs of 30 degrees, according to forecasters.

Right now,

Highs in the mid-twenties.

Tonight is a special occasion.

With a low of around 15, it’ll be mostly clear.

It’s Wednesday.

The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.

Wednesday Evenings

Lows in the mid-twenties, with a chance of rain.

On Thursday,

With a high near 43, it’ll be mostly cloudy.

Thursday evening

It will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 25 degrees.

Tomorrow is Friday.

With a high near 33, it will be mostly sunny.

Night of Friday

Low of 14°F. Partly cloudy with a low of 14°F.