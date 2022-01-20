Central Pennsylvania will host a ‘high-volume’ COVID-19 testing site.

At Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center, the federal government will open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site capable of testing 1,000 people per day.

According to a press release, the opening date will be announced shortly.

It will be Pennsylvania’s second such site, with the other being in Delaware County.

“The southcentral location was chosen because it is in a high-population area with a region that has seen a significant increase in cases and testing needs,” said Keara Klinepeter, Acting State Secretary of Health.

“The Hershey location was also chosen because of its proximity to socially vulnerable populations in the surrounding communities and its ease of access in the region.”

The site will be run by federal contractors with assistance from medical center employees, and the federal government will cover the majority of the costs.

According to the news release, Penn State Health is eligible for federal reimbursement for expenses.

Since the week before Christmas, COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing in Pennsylvania, with the state averaging about 24,300 new cases per day as of earlier this week.

Last week, the number was nearly 30,000 per day.

Doctors, on the other hand, believe the true figure is unknown and likely higher due to testing shortages.

The ultra-contagious omicron variant is to blame for the spike, which has resulted in overcrowded testing centers and a shortage of home testing kits.

RELATED:In Pennsylvania, 75% of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is slightly higher than the national average.