Centralized venues for World Cup Asian Qualifiers confirmed

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 (Xinhua) — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday confirmed the remaining matches of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 will take place at centralized venues from May 31 to June 15, 2021.

China will host Group A which comprises leader Syria, the Philippines, Maldives, and Guam, while Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, United Arab Emirates, and South Korea will host the remaining matches of their respective groups.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up across all groups will advance to the third round of the World Cup Asian qualifiers.

In February, the AFC announced the postponement of most Asia qualifiers scheduled for March to June, citing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements remained in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem