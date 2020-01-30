Centrelink crackdown could save $2billion by changing the way welfare recipients report earnings

A Centrelink overhaul could save the government more than $2.1billion by changing the way welfare recipients report their employment income.

More than 1.2million welfare recipients could soon be required to report their actual fortnightly earnings to Centrelink, rather than providing a calculation based on their wage and hours worked.

Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said the proposal hopes to make the process simpler.

‘We want to make sure that Australians who need financial support are able to get the support that they are eligible for – no less and no more,’ Minister Ruston said.

‘The current system of calculating earnings can be confusing and lead to misreporting especially when accounting for overtime or penalty rates.

‘These changes will make accurate reporting much easier for people getting a social security payment.’

Under the current system, welfare recipients must undertake a calculation to report their or their partner’s earnings based on the number of shifts they have worked and the hourly rate.

By simplifying the reporting system the coalition hopes Centrelink payments will become more accurate, and prevent welfare recipients being owed money or having to repay the government for being paid too much.

The changes would also allow welfare recipients’ employment and income data to be pre-filled online, as occurs with online tax returns.

Draft legislation underpinning the changes will be released for consultation this week.

The government hopes to introduce the proposed laws when parliament resumes next week.

The proposal comes months after the government’s welfare payment recovery system, known as robo-debt, was ruled unlawful after a legal challenge in the Federal Court.

The government has wound back the scheme, which is also facing a potential class action lawsuit.