Centrelink recipient issues an urgent warning about a very convincing MyGov scam

Australians have been warned to look out for a convincing MyGov scam asking customers to hand over their bank details.

A number of people have received text messages from a phone number claiming to be the government agency, asking them to update their personal information on a fraudulent website.

‘I got this text message yesterday, followed the link and this is what happened,’ she wrote.

‘Ignored it and phoned MyGov this morning and apparently it’s a scam… it’s shocking we live in a world such as this.

The text message reads: ‘Last warning to update your payment details’ followed by a link to a fake site.

Once customers click on the link, they are directed to a sham Australian Government MyGov page.

‘All citizens must update their bank detailed by 30 Jan 2020 in accordance with Treasury Laws Amendment Act No. 52 2019,’ the information read.

A Department of Human Services spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia the government agency are aware of a number of scams that quite often happen over the Christmas and New Year period.

‘We receive reports of scam emails, phone calls and SMS messages and are aware of several recent scams,’ she said.

‘There are many different types of scams, and they can look or sound very convincing.

‘Most of them try to obtain personal information, or ask people to pay fees or transfer money to receive a government payment.’

The spokeswoman said that while the department does call, text and email people from time to time, staff will always introduce and identify themselves.

‘The department won’t send links to your personal email address, or by text message,’ she said.

‘However, the messages you get in your myGov Inbox are secure and it’s safe to open links included in myGov Inbox messages.’