CES 2022: John Deere introduces a self-driving tractor that can plough fields and sow seeds without the assistance of a human operator.

John Deere unveils a self-driving tractor that can plough fields and sow seeds without the need for a human driver at CES 2022.

According to the company, its vehicle, which is guided by cameras and artificial intelligence, could be the answer to labor shortages and rising food demand.

The first driverless tractor has been developed by John Deere, the American company whose steel plough revolutionized 19th-century farming.

Thanks to six pairs of cameras that provide it with a 360-degree view of its surroundings, the farming giant’s fully autonomous 8R tractor is capable of driving and ploughing fields without human supervision.

The images from the camera are processed by an artificial intelligence deep neural network, which aids in the detection of obstacles and the calculation of distances to within an inch.

Farmers simply transport the tractor to a field and use a paired smartphone app to start tillage (digging and turning the soil to prepare it for growing crops), after which the tractor can be left to run on its own.

The John Deere Operations Centre Mobile app shows a live video feed of the tractor, as well as images, data, and real-time metrics, allowing the farmer to adjust the tractor’s speed or ploughing depth from afar.

If the system’s algorithms come across something unusual, it sends images to an external team of tele-operators for analysis, who then notify the farmer if something needs to be done manually.

The tractor would come to a halt if it came across cows, sheep, or other unexpected animals in a field.

Given that the 8R can prepare more than 325 acres of soil in 24 hours, being able to work fields for longer periods of time when weather permits would allow farmers to focus on other tasks and improve harvests without increasing labor, according to the manufacturer.

The driverless model, according to John Deere, is twice as productive as a standard tractor driven by a human because it can handle two jobs at once – though it would need to be manually moved between fields and refueled every eight hours or so.

Self-driving tractors, according to the company, are a solution to the rising demand for food as the world’s population continues to grow, adding that farmers face challenges such as a lack of land and skilled labor.

During a presentation, John Deere’s chief technology officer, Jahmy Hindman, stated, “There is an increasing gap between the labor needed and labor available.”

