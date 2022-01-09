CES 2022: The Lavviebox smart litter tray keeps track of your cat’s weight so you can spot signs of illness.

Lavviebox smart litter tray helps you keep track of your cat’s weight so you can spot signs of illness at CES 2022.

The Lavviebox has a sensor that tracks whether your cat is losing weight, and the LavvieTag is a separate fitness tracker for cats.

PurrSong’s smart litter tray might just be the answer to your prayers if you’ve ever wished you knew more about your cat’s bathroom habits.

In a paired smartphone app called AIDoolittle, the Lavviebox is equipped with a sensor that detects a cat’s weight, bowel movement frequency, duration, and pattern to help anxious owners spot any potential signs of illness.

According to the PDSA, weight loss is a common sign of illness in cats and can be especially difficult to detect in longer-haired breeds over a long period of time.

A dust and air filter is built into the litter tray to keep your cat’s eyes from becoming irritated, and a secondary silent air filter works to keep odors out of the box.

Its modular design allows it to be customized to a cat’s preferences, such as allowing them to enter through an open roof or a swinging door, and it has two USB ports for connecting lights, webcams, and other peripheral devices.

Households with multiple feline friends can use a separately sold LavvieTag fitness tracker to differentiate between them.

The AIDoolittle app collects data from a cat over time in order to alert users to signs of abnormal health, such as an increase in bowel movement frequency or weight loss.

PurrSong debuted the Lavviebox and LavvieTag at CES, the world’s largest tech show in Las Vegas, and they’ll be available for purchase in the spring and March for (dollar)249 and (dollar)99, respectively, according to CNET.

It also showed off LavvieWater, a smart drinking water dispenser that encourages cats to drink more and keeps track of their daily consumption.

A LavvieTag, like the Lavviebox, can tell which cat in a multi-cat household is drinking from the fountain at any given time.

Among CES exhibitors, pet technology is a popular topic.

A biometric collar developed by the French company Invoxia measures dogs’ vital signs and activities in the same way that smartwatches and fitness trackers do for humans.

The collar, which the company claims is a world first, uses radar sensors and deep learning AI to read a dog’s continuous resting heart and respiratory rate even through thick fur.

