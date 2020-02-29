César: Polanski best director, Adèle Haenel leaves the room

Roman Polanski, the subject of harsh criticism from feminists after a new accusation of rape, received Friday the César for best achievement for “J’accuse”, a historic thriller on the Dreyfus Affair.

Actress Adèle Haenel, symbol of a new momentum of #MeToo in France since she accused director Christophe Ruggia in November of “repeated touching” when she was a teenager, left the room after the announcement of this prize awarded to the Franco-Polish filmmaker.

“Shame”, she launched on leaving, followed by director Céline Sciamma and a few other people, just before the César’s announcement of the best film, given to Ladj Ly’s film “Les Misérables”, which tells the story story of a police blunder in a sensitive city of Seine Saint-Denis.

Roman Polanski and his film crew, including lead actor Jean Dujardin, were absent from the ceremony, where they decided not to attend after feminists called a rally to protest the twelve nominations received by his feature film.

Before the ceremony began, several hundred demonstrators had protested Roman Polanski near the Salle Pleyel, where the Césars were held.

The place given to Roman Polanski is considered unacceptable by feminists and a part of public opinion, whereas he has been targeted since November by a new accusation of rape by the French Valentine Monnier, who says that she was beaten and raped by him in 1975, when she was 18 years old.

The 86-year-old director is also still being sued in the U.S. for illegal sex with a minor in 1977.

Friday morning, the Minister of Culture Franck Riester declared that a César of best director for Polanski would be “a bad symbol compared to the necessary awareness that we must all have in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence”.

Adèle Haenel had estimated Monday in the New York Times that “to distinguish Polanski, it is to spit in the face of all the victims”.