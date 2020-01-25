CFA Super Cup postponed due to outbreak of coronavirus

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Next month’s CFA Super Cup has been postponed because of an outbreak of the new coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Saturday.

The CFA Super Cup, an annual event between the Chinese Super League champions and the CFA Cup winners, had been scheduled to take place on February 5 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

“According to the requirements of the prevention and control of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus infection, in order to avoid cross infection caused by crowd gathering, the Chinese Football Association has decided to postpone the 2020 Super Cup after careful analysis and evaluation,” the CFA said in a statement.

The CFA added that a new date for the Super Cup will be decided accordingly.

The new coronavirus pneumonia first broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and then quickly spread across the country. By the end of Friday, a total of 41 people had died and 1,287 cases had been confirmed in 30 provincial-level regions.