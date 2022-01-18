Chad Daybell, the ‘doomsday dad,’ believed Harry Potter magic was real and used spells before burying his wife’s murdered children.

Chad Daybell, the ‘doomsday dad,’ believed in Harry Potter magic and used spells before burying his wife’s murdered children.

According to a new book, DOOMSDAY cult leader Chad Daybell bizarrely believed that the spells in the Harry Potter books were real and could be cast by those with a “great focused will.”

Daybell, 53, made the strange claims in a spiritual manifesto in which he also claimed that wizards, sorcerers, and zombies were all real, and that he was a “translated being” who was immortal and teleportable.

The Doomsday Mother: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and the End of An American Family, by true crime author John Glatt, was released on Tuesday and details Daybell’s outlandish claims.

Glatt delves into the depths of Daybell’s bizarre beliefs and the lethal relationship he had with “cult mom” Lori Vallow in a copy of the book obtained by The Sun.

Both Daybell and Vallow have been charged with murder conspiracy in the deaths of Lori’s children, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan, seventeen, in September 2019.

When their bodies were discovered buried in the backyard of Daybell’s east Idaho home in June 2020, they had been missing for nine months.

Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, died in suspicious circumstances on October 19, 2019, two weeks before Chad and Lori married.

Lori is also accused of conspiring with her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox, to assassinate her former estranged husband, Charles Vallow, 62.

Vallow and Daybell conspired to murder JJ and Tylee, according to prosecutors, after becoming convinced that the two children had both turned into “dark spirits” or “zombies.”

According to reports, Vallow and Daybell believed that the only way to rid a person of a dark spirit was to kill them so they could rest in the afterlife.

The two also labeled Charles Vallow as a “zombie.”

Lori Vallow claimed that Chad had done a reading on Charles and discovered that he’d been possessed by an evil spirit named “Nick Schneider” in various conversations with close friends.

Daybell had been forming a cult to ride out the end times in the months leading up to their arrests, believing he had been hand-picked by God to lead a chosen 144,000 people to Jesus Christ’s Second Coming.

Daybell claimed in a manifesto that he was a “translated being” who was incapable of death and didn’t need to eat or sleep.

Despite the fact that they could be hurt, Daybell wrote that translated beings like himself and Lori had accelerated healing abilities, so no wounds would ever…

