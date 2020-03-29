Chad: Death toll from Boko Haram attack rises to 98

DAKAR

The death toll from the Boko Haram terror attack on Chadian soldiers rose to 98, local media reported Thursday.

The terror group targeted army members in Boma in western Lac province bordering Niger and Nigeria on Monday and the death toll was later announced as 92 by President Idris Deby.

Six more army members succumbed to their wounds, bringing the toll to 98.

Deby declared three-day national mourning in the wake of the attack.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, which prompted a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terrorist activities in Nigeria, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas