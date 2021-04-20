Chadian President Deby dies after fighting rebels on frontline: army

N’DJAMENA, April 20 (Xinhua) — Chadian President Idriss Deby died on Tuesday from injuries he suffered last weekend on the front lines of a fight against the rebels in the north of the country, said the Chadian army spokesperson General Azem Bermandoa Agouna on national television.

“The President of the Republic, Head of State, Supreme Head of the Armed Forces, Idriss Deby Itno, has just had his last breath in defending territorial integrity on the battlefield. It is with deep bitterness that we announce to the Chadian people the death on Tuesday of Marshal of Chad”, declared General Agouna.

On Monday evening, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) declared Deby the winner of the presidential election of April 11, with 79.32 percent of the votes cast for a sixth term, according to provisional results. Enditem