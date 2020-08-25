Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council accuses attempts to “kidnap” revolution

KHARTOUM, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Monday accused unnamed trends of attempting to “kidnap” the popular revolution in Sudan and dismantle the army.

“There are some trends which want to kidnap the revolution and we in the armed forces will not allow that. The armed forces have sided with the people not with a party,” said Al-Burhan addressing the army officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers at Wadi Seidna military area in Omdurman, north of the capital Khartoum.

“We will remain to be patient because the Sudanese people chose to be patient.” added Al-Burhan, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese armed forces.

He further said that after about a year since the establishment of the transitional government, no change has been made.

Al-Burhan said the armed forces will not carry out a coup against people’s revolution or allow the revolution to be “kidnapped,” saying “we are the protectors of the people.”

A transitional government of military and civilian components assumed the rule in Sudan following the ouster of the regime of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Enditem