Chairman of Sudan’s sovereign council receives official invitation to visit Washington

KHARTOUM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday received an official invitation to visit the United States, said the sovereign council in a statement.

“In a phone call today, the U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo invited the chairman of the sovereign council to visit the United States to review bilateral relations and means of developing them further,” the statement said.

The chairman of the sovereign council has welcomed the invitation and promised to fulfil it soon, it added.

Sudan is working to persuade Washington to remove it from the U.S list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The United States started imposing economic sanctions on Sudan in 1997 and has been listing it as one of the countries sponsoring terrorism since 1993.

However, in 2017, the United States decided to lift its economic sanctions on Sudan, but kept it on its terror sponsors list.