Chambersburg, which is led by the Republican Party, is the first municipality in Pennsylvania to repeal its LGBTQ-inclusive ordinance.

Chambersburg became the first municipality in the Commonwealth to repeal discrimination protections for residents based on their sexual orientation, ethnicity, or gender identity on Monday.

The Chambersburg Borough Council made good on its promise, repealing the ordinance by a 7-3 Republican majority vote, citing a variety of reasons, including redundancy in the ordinance and a lack of muscle in its provisions.

The ordinance, which was passed by a Democratic majority just four months ago in October, expanded protections against discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations for gay, transgender, and genderqueer people.

“We are a very diverse community,” said Bill Everly, a lifelong resident and council vice president.

“As a result, I’m perplexed as to why people require special protection.

I believe that by providing special protections for some people, we are paving the way for additional protections for others.

I believe that rather than dividing ourselves, we should work together.

“I believe this will cause us to become estranged.”

Council member Larry Hensley explained his opposition to the ordinance by describing his experience running a ranch in Louisiana and having a cross burned in his front yard after hiring a Black couple.

He admitted that he had witnessed discrimination.

“I oppose discrimination.”

God commanded us to love everyone, but I believe this ordinance will cause more harm than good.”

Over the course of more than three hours, council heard passionate pleas from dozens of borough residents, who overwhelmingly backed the ordinance.

Only a few residents of the borough spoke out in favor of repeal.

Residents after residents, some visibly overcome with emotion, pleaded with council members to keep the ordinance in place, citing a litany of personal challenges faced as members of the LGBTQ community, while others spoke about the borough’s reputation being tarnished if it were repealed.

Kierstin Stockum, a borough resident, said, “It feels like we’re going backwards.”

“All I’m doing is defending someone.”

Why wouldn’t we want that as a community? A repeal declares that we are not welcoming to anyone, LGBTQ or not.

It implies that we discriminate in this place.

“What is the point of sending that message?”

By repealing the ordinance, Chambersburg became the first of the 70 municipalities to do so.

