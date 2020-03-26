Chancellor Rishi Sunak ‘saves 800,000 jobs with employer bailout’

Rishi Sunak’s unprecedented bailout promise to underwrite employees’ wages was last night hailed as saving 800,000 jobs during the coronavirus epidemic.

The Chancellor told last night’s Downing Street press briefing a new grant would cover 80 per cent of workers’ salaries – up to a maximum of £2,500 a month each – if firms kept them on.

Analysts who were forecasting 1.5million increase job losses because of the health crisis cut their prediction to 700,000 unemployed just minutes after the announcement.

But his lifeline to employees – wrapped into the government’s third emergency economic package in just over a week – is set to plunge the UK into further billions of pounds of debt.

Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson said that if the wage support was claimed for 10 per cent of employees it could cost the government £10billion over three months.

He said: ‘The cost of the wage subsidy package is unknowable at present but will run into several billion pounds per month that it is in operation.’

‘It is clearly a policy designed in haste and will require considerable speed and flexibility from HMRC to deliver. As a result there are obvious concerns about its design.’

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 this morning, Mr Johnson also made crystal clear the Chancellor’s spending splurge would be funded by borrowing.

The breakneck speed at which the measures were thrashed together meant the Treasury has not yet released an exact costings calculations, leading to differing estimates from forecasters.

The Resolution Foundation think tank forecast a £4.2billion three-month cost should one million workers sign up.

Meanwhile the Financial Times calculated that the scheme would cost £3.5billion every three months for every one million workers affected.

Flanking Boris Johnson in Number 10, Mr Sunak yesterday hammered home the seriousness of the economic fallout and unveiled his ‘unprecedented measures for unprecedented times’.

He said: ‘The truth is we are already seeing job losses and there may be more to come. I cannot promise you that no one will face hardship in the weeks ahead.’

As the UK death toll rose by 33 to 177 and total cases hit 3,983:

There was no limit on the size of Mr Sunak’s plan which the government will fund by selling more debt, as it will for other measures worth tens of billions of pounds rushed out over the past 10 days.

But it saw a surge in confidence from analysts including Capital Economics, who slashed their job losses forecast from 1.5million to 700,000.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, told The Times: ‘This is quite frankly a spectacular package that involves the government directly paying the wages of millions of employees.

‘It won’t stop the unemployment rate from rising from just under four per cent now.

‘But without this package we thought that it would shoot up to the financial crisis level of eight percent.’

Yet the government has come under fire for failing to include freelancers, contractors and the self-employed in their wage bailout, instead allowing them to claim universal credit.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay this morning said that providing protection for the incomes of the self-employed during the coronavirus outbreak would be ‘operationally’ difficult to deliver.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We are looking at operationally what we can roll out to people.

‘The main thing we have done is twofold: it is to support the economy as a whole, because the best thing for people who are self-employed as for all people is to sustain the economy and ensure that we can return with those viable businesses, and alongside that strengthen the safety net.

‘So we have increased the allowance on Universal Credit, we have made it available from day, we have removed the minimum income floor so if people who are self-employed are working less than 35 hours in a week they are not penalised within the benefits system.’

Mr Sunak also allowed businesses to hold on to £30billion of VAT, which they would normally pass on to tax authorities.

He said: ‘Combined with our previous announcements on public services and business support, our planned economic response will be one of the most comprehensive in the world.

But although many in the City welcomed Mr Sunak’s colossal relief for the market, the Institute for Fiscal Studies told of its cost, which could run to billions each month.

But while the bailout attracted praise, experts warned it could inadvertently see businesses play the system to claim free money.

The IFS’ Mr Johnson said: ‘An employer with 10 employees might have enough work to keep them all occupied half time.

‘This policy gives a very clear incentive to furlough half of them and keep half of them on full time.

‘There may also be concerns about policing this especially for owner-managed companies paying wages to the owner.’

Moments earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms and other businesses from Friday to slow the spread of the virus.

Sterling lost about a cent against the U.S. dollar and the euro as Mr Johnson announced the shutdown and his chancellor set out measures to mitigate its impact.

The package of measures rushed out by the government this month could push Britain’s budget deficit back to 10% of gross domestic product, its peak after the global financial crisis, JP Morgan economist Allan Monks said.

‘A war-time style temporary surge in borrowing is in prospect,’ said Martin Beck, at Oxford Economics.

On Thursday, the Bank of England announced a 200 billion-pound increase in its bond-buying programme as well as a cut in interest rates to a new all-time low of 0.1%.

Mr Sunak, a 39 year-old former Goldman Sachs analyst who has been in the job for just over a month, said the wages support system would be up and running by the end of April, run for at least three months and be backdated to March 1.

Other measures included an extra £7billion for the welfare system.

The plan was welcomed by Britain’s biggest trade union, underscoring how the crisis has forced the ruling Conservative Party to abandon its traditional market-led instincts and put the state at the centre of the economy, at least for now.

‘People concerned about their jobs and livelihoods will feel hugely reassured today that the chancellor has acted swiftly,’ said Dave Prentis, general secretary of UNISON.

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, urged the government ‘to go foot-to-floor’ to help firms as soon as possible.

Sunak said a new loan programme for small firms he announced this week would be running by Monday when further measures for the sector would be announced. The loans will be available for 12 months, twice as long as previously planned.

Deutsche Bank said earlier on Friday that Britain’s economy was set to shrink by 4% in 2020 and the unemployment rate could more than double to over 8%. If the crisis proved deeper than thought, the economy could shrink by 6% for its worst recession in a century.

Other countries are also scrambling to temper the impact of the their clamp-downs to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In the United States, the Trump administration and Congress are negotiating a $1 trillion-plus package including sending checks of up to $1,200 to individuals, help for small firms and their staff and support for the health system.