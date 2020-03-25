Chancellor’s support package could cost ‘several billion pounds per month’

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has today announced a substantial package of support that will incentivise employers to keep hold of their employees over the next few months.

Mr Sunak also included a significant boost to those reliant on Universal Credit.

But the move has been criticised by the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS), warning that it could cost billions of pounds per month and could incentivise bosses to furlough staff when they could still be working.

Coronavirus: Pub closures after virus transferring to more people than previously thought

IFS Director Paul Johnson said: “The Chancellor has announced a huge package of support aimed at keeping people in employment. The cost of the wage subsidy package is unknowable at present but will run into several billion pounds per month that it is in operation.

“Suppose 10% of employees are affected. That could cost the government in the order of £10 billion over three months. If more take advantage of the support then the cost will be proportionally higher.

“It is clearly a policy designed in haste and will require considerable speed and flexibility from HMRC to deliver. As a result there are obvious concerns about its design. An employer with 10 employees might have enough work to keep them all occupied half time.

“This policy gives a very clear incentive to furlough half of them and keep half of them on full time. There may also be concerns about policing this especially for owner managed companies paying wages to the owner.



“Increasing the standard annual allowance in Universal Credit by £1,000 for one year, and associated changes, will benefit 4 million current recipients at a cost of £2 billion, and will help many who do lose their job.

“A single childless adult aged over 25 who has no other income will see an increase in their basic benefit from £73.34 per week to £92.57 per week.

Coronavirus: Government in fightback with state intervention

“The increase in housing benefit rates will particularly help private sector tenants in parts of the country where rents have increased quickly since 2012 – areas such as Cambridge and areas around London for example. Someone renting a three bed house in Cambridge for example will see their maximum benefit rise by more than £37 a week.



“It remains that case that the government is still struggling to find effective ways to support the self-employed.”