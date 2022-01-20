Chandler Halderson’s parents were killed and their heads were burned in a fireplace, and their son was found GUILTY.

In the murder and dismemberment of his parents, a son was found guilty on all counts.

Chandler Halderson, 23, was convicted in July 2021 of shooting his father, Bart, 50, in the back before killing his mother, Krista, 53.

The jury took only two hours to find Halderson guilty on all eight counts.

The young man had no reaction when the verdict was read aloud.

Halderson’s bail was revoked by Judge Hyland, who also confirmed that he would be sentenced in March.

Halderson allegedly killed his parents after his father discovered he was lying about attending Madison College, according to Assistant District Attorney William Brown of Dane County.

According to Brown, Halderson lied to his parents about working at an insurance company and that he was going to work for SpaceX in Florida.

He claimed he made up dozens of emails between himself and the college.

According to Law and Crime, Bart learned his son hadn’t attended classes at the college for over a semester.

When the 23-year-old allegedly shot his father to death on July 1, Bart and his son were scheduled to meet with school officials.

Halderson is accused of cutting up his parents’ bodies with a saw and scissors before dumping some of them in the woods and burning the rest.

Brown claimed that human remains, including fragments of human skulls, facial and knee bones, were found in the ashes from the couple’s fireplace.

On July 7, the 23-year-old reported his parents missing, claiming they hadn’t returned from a weekend trip to their cabin.

The next day, hours after his father’s body was discovered by police, Halderson was arrested.

According to WMTV, their son Mitchell testified in court that he received a text from Halderson saying he was “worried” about his parents.

“Chandler Halderson did not murder his parents,” according to attorney Catherine Dorl.

He was described as a “normal kid” who enjoyed video games and spending time with his girlfriend, according to her.

“The evidence will show you that there is a gap of evidence in that time frame,” Dorl said in court.

“Your job is to listen to the evidence as jurors, not as story corroborators.”

“Homicidal violence including firearm injury,” according to coroners, was the cause of Bart’s death.

Near Sauk City, part of Krista’s body was discovered along the Wisconsin River.

Initially, Halderson was charged with lying to the police.

According to reports, the 23-year-old stated that his parents…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.