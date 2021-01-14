Chang’an Athletic helps school for deaf-mutes establish football team

XI’AN, China, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — China League One side Chang’an Athletic has reached an agreement with Xi’an No. 2 School for deaf-mutes to establish a football team.

The team will represent northwest China’s Shaanxi Province at China’s 11th National Paralympic Games in October 2021.

“We will send professional coaches and training equipment to the school, helping them to achieve a good result in the National Paralympic Games,” said Chen Lei, deputy general manager of Chang’an Athletic.

“We’d like to popularize the sport among local teenagers with disabilities, and help them assume more social responsibilities,” Chen added.

Shaanxi will host China’s 11th National Paralympic Games, which will also function as the 8th National Special Olympics, between October 22 and 29 2021.

Chang’an Athletic finished the 16-team 2020 China League One season in 10th place. Enditem