Chang’an Athletic signs Deng Biao from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua

XI’AN, March 26 (Xinhua) — China’s second tier football club Chang’an Athletic announced on Wednesday that it had signed Deng Biao from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Deng, who stands 1.85-meter-tall, played in the lower leagues of Spain, the Chinese division two league and the CSL’s Reserves in the latest five years. The 24-year-old is one of the outstanding representatives in Shanghai Greenland Shenhua’s youth system.

“Deng has good physical situation and incredible aerial prowess. His coming will enhance our defense abilities,” Chang’an Athletic said in the club’s announcement.

Neither Chang’an Athletic nor Shanghai Greenland Shenhua releases the details of Deng’s contract.

Former Chang’an Athletic’s defender Yan Feng retired on Feb. 7. Football fans of Shaanxi Province in northwest China expected Deng to take up Yan’s place.

Chang’an Athletic finished the 2019 season as a newly-promoter in Chinese division two league with sitting the 9th of 16 teams table.

An staff of Chang’an Athletic told Xinhua that the club would release the other new signing on Thursday evening.