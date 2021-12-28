Changes in the celebration; an arrow-shot cat; a draft declaration: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you should know about Tuesday, December.

28.2021

The temperature will be 48 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and 40 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon.

It’s raining outside.

During central Pennsylvania’s Monday snowstorm, a Norfolk Southern train travels west through Paxtang.

(InfoSURHOYcom photo by Dan Gleiter.)

Harrisburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will be held on City Island instead of its usual location on North 2nd Street.

Police are looking for the person who shot an arrow in the abdomen of an Adams County family’s beloved 11-year-old cat, Chuck.

A felony animal cruelty charge will be filed against whoever shot Chuck, according to police.

Shorter isolation: US health officials reduced the time Americans must quarantine after contracting COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.

Utz’s most recent acquisition: A snack company that produces tortilla chips, crackers, and corn chips has been acquired by Utz.

It’s the latest in a string of acquisitions in recent years.

A company from Lower Allen Township has opened the city’s 100th Planet Fitness franchise.

Relocating: Following the COVID shutdown, a Camp Hill hair salon saw a surge in business, prompting it to move to Lower Allen Township in the spring.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson of Penn State has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and announced that he will not play in Saturday’s Outback Bowl for the Nittany Lions.

High School: Meet the offensive and defensive Mid-Penn football players to keep an eye on in 2022.