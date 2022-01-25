Changes to Covid rules for the Canaries and Balearic Islands may cause vacation plans to be disrupted.

Recent Covid rule changes for the Canaries and Balearic Islands may cause holiday plans to be disrupted.

Only vaccination certificates indicating that the holder has received their last dose within the previous 270 days will be accepted in Spain.

The governments of Spain’s Canary and Balearic islands have confirmed that strict Covid rules will be implemented in order to combat an increase in Omicron cases.

The Balearic Islands, which include Majorca and Ibiza, are currently in level three of Spain’s national alert system, while Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and La Palma in the Canaries are in level four.

Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, which are neighboring islands, are still at risk level three.

Tourists and residents alike will be denied access to spas and saunas, and access to beaches and pools will be restricted.

Vaccine passes will continue to be used to gain access to venues such as nightclubs, which are required to remain closed in some areas and only allow 25% of their total capacity in those that are permitted to open.

Because of the high number of infections, regulations limit the number of people who can meet in a bar to a maximum of six people with Covid passes.

Restaurants on the Balearic Islands, where all resorts are at level three, can operate at full capacity outside, with a maximum of two people seated at a table.

“Only seated eating is permitted maximum two people in a group with a distance of 1.50 m between groups closing time: 00.00 hours,” according to the rules.

Before visiting the Balearic or Canary Islands, all visitors must fill out a health control form.

Anyone over the age of 12 is subject to this requirement.

Arrivals must also have a valid vaccination pass, a negative test result, or a certificate of recovery.

Other travelers, on the other hand, must follow stricter guidelines.

Individuals arriving in Spain from a third country must complete the health control form and present a vaccination certificate as well as a negative test result obtained prior to arrival.

Spain will only accept vaccination certificates that show the holder received their last dose within the previous 270 days as of February 1.

This means that anyone who has had their last vaccine dose more than nine months ago, regardless of their country of origin, will need a booster shot.

