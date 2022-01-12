Changes to the state pension age: The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is being pressed to reconsider increases as life expectancy falls.

Changes to the state pension age: The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is under pressure to reconsider increases as life expectancy falls.

After data revealed a “dramatic shift” in life expectancy, pressure is growing on the government to slow the rapid increases to the state pension age.

Former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb has called for a “fundamental rethink” of the government’s plan to raise the state pension age from 66 to 67 in four years, citing a two-year drop in men’s and women’s life expectancies.

According to current legislation, the state pension age will rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, then to 68 between 2044 and 2046.

In May 2023, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) will publish its second review of whether its schedule is still appropriate, which will include a decision on whether the increase to 68 should occur seven years sooner.

This was suggested in the department’s first review in 2017, which used data from 2014 on life expectancy.

However, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on population data from 2020, show that life expectancy for both men and women has declined since the first review.

Men aged 66 will live for an additional 19 years, down from the 21.3 years predicted in 2014.

Women of the same age will live 21.3 years, down from 23.4 years in the past.

After a study found that Covid-19 reduced life expectancy in four fifths of OECD member countries, it’s possible that the pandemic will have an even greater impact on the numbers.

The ONS data is only up to June 2020 and does not account for the pandemic.

“The last review of state pension ages was based on data that is now more than six years out of date,” said Sir Steve, who is now a partner at consultants LCP.

“Since then, both men and women’s life expectancy at retirement age has decreased by more than two years.

Such a drastic shift in such a short period of time necessitates a complete rethinking of the government’s plans to raise the state pension age.

“With the transition to 67 only four years away, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) must expedite its current review, as the case for rapid increases is simply not compelling.”

