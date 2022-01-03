Changes to your 401(k), child tax credit, and Social Security in 2022: 9 Things to Know

Each new year presents a fresh opportunity to make financial changes.

And, in order to plan properly, consumers must wade through tax law changes each year.

This January is no exception.

Here are nine things you should know about taxes in 2022.

a.

You can put aside more money for retirement.

You will be able to contribute more to your employer-sponsored retirement plan in 2022.

According to Michael Maye, a certified financial planner and certified public accountant with MJM Financial in Gillette, the maximum amount you can save for the year has been raised to (dollar)20,500, but if you’re 50 or older, you can save (dollar)27,000.

“In my opinion, it’s critical to set the annual contribution at 10 to 15% to avoid lifestyle creep, which can be sneaky over time as it’s baked into the cake,” he said.

“If 10% to 15% of the top is redirected, it never reaches the checking account to be spent.”

Experts recommend saving enough money to take advantage of any employer matching funds.

“If your company offers a 50% match, up to 6% of compensation, you have an automatic 50% return on investment the day the funds are withheld from your pay,” Kenneth Bagner, a certified public accountant with Sobel and Co. in Livingston, explained.

“In this case, it’s essentially a 3% pay raise.”

“Neither the employer match nor the employee match are subject to income taxes.”

What about Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs)?

In 2022, there will be no changes to IRA contribution levels, but there may be changes to a popular IRA strategy.

To begin, you have a total contribution limit of (dollar)6,000 this year, or (dollar)7,000 if you’re 50 or older.

Your eligibility, as well as whether or not your contribution is tax deductible, is determined by your income level and whether or not you have a workplace retirement plan.

According to Maye, the Build Back Better plan, which has yet to pass Congress, could alter so-called backdoor IRA conversions.

“A backdoor Roth IRA conversion occurs when an individual contributes to an IRA that is not tax deductible and then converts to a Roth IRA.”