Changing times bring decline of lace – fashion archive, 1925

Fleet Street, Tuesday

A London business famous among connoisseurs, that opened its doors 155 years ago, in the reign of George III., closes them to-day because its occupation is gone, destroyed by the fall of thrones, the changes of fashion, the redistribution of wealth, new industrial conditions, and the compulsory education system. All these diverse changes in the social structure account for the fact that Messrs. Hayward, Limited, Court lacemakers, of New Bond Street, are giving up business.

A representative of the firm told an inquirer from the Manchester Guardian to-day that the decisive factor was the change in fashion, which dated, he thought, from the war years. “Women nowadays,” he said sadly, “want frocks that they can slip on over their heads, and instead of lace-trimmed lingerie they are wearing Milanese silk. The day of the great demand for lace passed with the full skirts, which could be trimmed with deep flounces of lace. I see no prospect of wide skirts coming back, and though they tell me that the Directoire styles may be revived – a suggestion that seems very improbable to me, – Directoire frocks would only require a little narrow lace at the hem, and that would not be much help to the industry.”

The vogue of lace was at its highest, he said, in Early Victorian times, when billowy skirts were veiled with flounces of costly lace. In the old days, every well-to-do bride included in her trousseau a set of white lace and a set of black, and up to quite recent years if the average young woman did not care for lace it was cherished by the old ladies, who appreciated its gracious softening effect. “But there are no old ladies now,” he said wistfully.

The war, he feared, had dealt a death-blow to the industry. The whole world had changed, and here at least, where all the women engaged in war work and dressed suitably for it, they had no use for anything so filmy and beautiful as the hand-made laces produced here and abroad. Since the war, the feminine world, instead of returning to the old-time elegances of flounce and frill, had turned its attention to sport and to motoring, and on the golf course and in the car lace was obviously out of place.

Former men of elegance

It was suggested that even in the lifetime of the business there had been a great vogue among men of elegance for frills and ruffles of costly lace. That was true, said the manager. Indeed, when the business was started it was among the gentlemen of England that it sought for custom. He showed the business card that was printed by the founder. It bore the Royal arms and the names of her Majesty Queen Augusta, the Princesses Elizabeth, Mary, Sophia, and Princess Charlotte, and the statement that Messrs. Hayward were importers and dealers in foreign laces and veils, but the emphasis was put on “French cambries and gentlemens ruffles.” “We did not seek so much after the ladies’ custom in those days,” he said. “It was the gentlemen for whom we supplied the lace ruffles and jabots.”

Looking around the shop with its specimens of exquisitely worked lace bedspreads and the remnants of costly laces marked down to anything from thirty to seven guineas, the interviewer shared the sense of sorrow that the new world of vanished Courts and impecunious mansions had no need of the antique and lovely art. Surely there was a gleam of hope somewhere. The wedding veil perhaps? Brides now go draped in priceless lace. “It is true that the lace wedding veil is returning to favour,” said the manager, but he still looked downcast. “You will notice that what they wear is invariably a treasured heirloom lent for the occasion by grandmother or aunt or friend. People do not buy lace bridal veils now.”

The church? One hears of people presenting lace for the service of an altar? “Sometimes they do,” he said, but he turned to his assistant to ask what was the usual length for such a purpose. “Two and a half yards” was the reply, and one had to acknowledge that there was not much hope in that direction for the dying lace industries of Devon, and Belgium and France, or Spain.

“You cannot get the Spanish women to make their richly-patterned lace nowadays,” he added. “You may buy lace in Spain, but is probably machine-made in Lyons. The lace makers in the other countries are dying out or turning to other work, and the young girls are not learning the handicraft. Times have altogether changed.”