Changsha, Hong Kong launch chartered cargo flights

CHANGSHA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, has launched temporary chartered cargo flights to Hong Kong to support enterprises to resume business amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The outbound cargo flight loaded with 13 tonnes of goods left the Changsha Huanghua Airport for Hong Kong on Feb. 29. The inbound cargo flight carrying tonnes of goods returned on the same day from Hong Kong to Changsha.

Funded by the Changsha municipal government, it was the first chartered cargo flight traveling between Changsha and Hong Kong since enterprises gradually resume businesses in the provincial capital city.

“Since the company resumed production, a batch of mobile phone protection screens has been produced to be delivered to the warehouse in Hong Kong,” said Yang Shensong, logistics director of Lens Technology.

“The chartered cargo flights funded by the government greatly reduced the logistics cost and improved the transportation efficiency,” said Yang.

Affected by the epidemic, Changsha’s international air routes are largely grounded. To guarantee the trade demand of materials for local enterprises to resume production, Changsha decided to open temporary chartered flights to transfer cargos.

Changsha will also launch cargo flights to Europe, Africa, America and other regions of Asia to meet the demand for goods trade and transportation.