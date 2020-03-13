Channel 4 teases hardcore sex scenes in first look at porn drama Adult Work

Channel 4 has released the trailer for the network’s upcoming drama based around the porn industry, starring the likes of Rupert Everett and Joe Dempsie, with original star Sheridan Smith dropping out

Channel 4 drama Adult Work has released a seriously racy trailer, giving viewers a look at what to expect from the series, which focuses on the porn industry.

Set in modern Britain, the four-part series looks into the adult entertainment business from the point of view of a female performer.

Lead character Jolene Dollar (played by Hayley Squires) has worked in the industry her entire adult life and has seen it change from dodgy backroom dealings to a legitimate way to make some serious money.

The series is set to deep dive into what’s real, what’s fake and what’s up for sale in the pornography industry, and how it affects the people that are involved.

Jolene is just like any old mum-of-three – except she’s one of the top porn stars in the country and the proud breadwinner of the family.

Adult Work will look at her world, giving an insight into a world that most people never properly see.

One day at work, Jolene is introduced to Amy (Siena Kelly), a 19-year-old who is of a similar age to Jolene’s eldest daughter Phoebe (Alex Jarrett).

Jolene takes Amy under her wing like she would any new girl, but what she can’t do is protect Amy from the choices she makes.

Soon, their friendship will see Jolene’s own life and career start to unravel, with the trailer teasing plenty of sex, rows and even court drama.

Rupert Everett will play Jolene’s friend, producer and businessman Caroll Quinn.

He’s been in the game a long time and seen the porn industry become the lucrative career it is now, but he’s constantly trying to keep up with technology.

Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie will play Jolene’s dedicated long-term partner Rich.

Julian Ovenden plays US porn kingpin Tom Pain, from the most extreme area of porn, and for whom the word “no” does not exist.

Kerry Godliman plays MP Stella Maitland, who forms an unlikely friendship with Jolene.

Stella comes to Jolene’s defence when her career, family and reputation are in tatters.

The show, which comes to Channel 4 soon, was originally announced with Sheridan Smith as Jolene in 2018.

But the in-demand actress had to drop out in May 2019, with I, Daniel Blake star Hayley Squires stepping in instead.