Channel 4’s Along for the Ride with David O’Doherty (review): Freewheeling comedy gold

Review of Channel 4’s Along for the Ride with David O’Doherty: Freewheeling Comedy Gold

I found myself wishing that O’Doherty’s cycling enthusiast guest Richard Ayoade would appear in every episode.

Along for the Ride with David O’Doherty, a new series in which the Dublin comedian and bike nut takes meditative cycling trips with celebrities and comedians, brought stand-up comedy and soothing travel TV together in freewheeling harmony.

The first was a trip across Kent with Richard Ayoade that ended at Dungeness Lighthouse in Romney Marsh’s vast, spongy expanse.

O’Doherty will appear in future episodes alongside Grayson Perry, Mel Giedroyc, and others, but it’s a shame he and Ayoade didn’t get an entire season to themselves because they were a fascinating study in contrasts.

The pair were like a duo of comedy hobbits, spinning light entertainment gold from an unlikely blend of rapid-fire gags and mindful rambling as a swooping drone camera framed the Kent countryside as the modern equivalent of Tolkien’s Shire.

The comedy equivalent of a Duracell bunny was Ayoade.

He had a zinger for every occasion, whether it was roasting marshmallows or sleeping in a precarious “glamping” bunkbed.

As they took in Dungeness’s Mordor-by-the-Sea vibes, he observed, “People say ‘detention camp energy’ like it’s a bad thing.”

Meanwhile, O’Doherty is a far more uncommon breed: a comedian who exudes a calm and pleasant demeanor.

He didn’t mind if Ayoade’s jokes were funnier than his own, and nothing made him happier than sitting around a campfire, playing Toto’s “Africa” on a “melody pop” lolly.

The humour was balanced out by obligatory moments of introspection.

O’Doherty talked about his childhood vacations on Achill Island in Ireland’s west coast.

Ayoade explained that his family didn’t have traditional vacations, preferring instead to visit his mother in Norway and sit around while she caught up on the latest gossip.

The journey came to a close with a climb to the top of Dungeness Lighthouse.

The sea glistened on one side.

On the other hand, a nuclear power plant squatted.

This contrast was at the heart of an episode in which these chalk-and-cheese comedians teamed up – only to discover that their differences were what made them funnier.

